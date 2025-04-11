Meat and Poultry Industry NewsBeef

Episode 197: Evolution of the better-for-you beef category

Verde Farms shares insights on better-for-you beef at retail, packaging innovations, the latest consumer research findings for the category and much more.

Photo credit: Verde Farms

April 11, 2025

How is the better-for-you beef category changing? 

Verde Farms is celebrating its 20th year in business. To mark the occasion, we sat down with the company's CEO Brad Johnson and Senior Director of Marketing Kirstyn Lipson at this year's Annual Meat Conference to learn how the better-for-you beef consumer and category are changing.

As the better-for-you beef consumer continues to evolve and become more invested in industry education and production practices, producers and retailers alike have an opportunity to capture consumer interest, deepen existing relationships and establish brand trust.

In this interview, discover insights on better-for-you beef at retail, packaging innovations, the latest consumer research findings for the category and much more. Listen in to the full conversation here. 

Missed an episode?

Find archived episodes here.
