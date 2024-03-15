Bion Environmental Technologies Inc., a developer of advanced livestock-waste treatment and resource-recovery technology, has applied to the Organic Materials Review Institute for an OMRI listing for its liquid 10-0-0 nitrogen fertilizer that is produced from livestock waste.

Bion’s fertilizer — ammonium bicarbonate — is a stable, readily available source of nitrogen that is upcycled in a patented process from the reactive ammonia in livestock and other organic waste streams. In 2020, Bion received an OMRI listing for its initial product, a 0.5% ammonium bicarbonate solution. Bion is also preparing an application to the California Department of Food Agriculture for a 6-0-0 nitrogen fertilizer product. CDFA organic certification will expand the markets for Bion’s fertilizer products.

Organic fertilizer products recognized by accepted regulatory bodies sell at substantially higher prices than synthetic fertilizers. Bion anticipates several markets for its organic fertilizers, including lawn and garden, high-value specialty crops, and row crops and grains, especially corn. Bion also expects demand in regions where nitrogen inputs are required to maximize the benefits of cover crops that store carbon and improve soil and microbial health. Further, Bion is evaluating opportunities in regenerative practices that include fertilized pastures to graze cattle.

Today, without treatment, more than 75% of the nitrogen in livestock waste escapes to the environment as ammonia, which is an economic loss. Further, once in the atmosphere, ammonia can form PM2.5 air pollution, as well as fuel harmful algae blooms and contaminate groundwater with nitrates. Ammonia losses increase after methane is extracted from the waste through anaerobic digestion. Bion’s Ammonia Recovery System prevents that release and allows recovery of nitrogen as a premium-priced organic fertilizer. That helps offset treatment costs and provides an economic driver that allows the nitrogen to be redistributed from where it is not wanted, and precision-applied when and where it is needed.

Bill O’Neill, Bion’s CEO, said, “Recovering the volatile ammonia in livestock waste to produce high value organic nitrogen is a big step in the drive toward modern circular farming. It can also enhance regenerative practices that promote long-term soil health and increased productivity. Moreover, the patent we received in January extends that ability to cover organic industrial and municipal waste streams, such as food and food processing waste and others, which greatly expands our opportunity. Bion’s organic nitrogen fertilizers truly represent a win-win – for our shareholders, as well as producers, consumers, and the planet.”

Source: Bion