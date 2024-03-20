Season is debuting a new product and unveiling its new brand identity that honors its heritage while embracing the future.

As Season embarks on a new chapter, it continues to marry tradition with innovation. The launch of a new tuna product line, combined with a rebrand, marks a pivotal moment in the brand's history. "This dual launch is not just about expanding our product portfolio or refreshing our look—it's a reaffirmation of our commitment to excellence, sustainability, and the evolution of our brand in meeting the contemporary needs of our consumers," said Meriem Wadghiri, CEO of Season.

For the first time ever, the brand specializing in sardines and other small fish will unveil its all-new jarred yellowfin tuna fillets, officially rolling out this spring and summer. Available in both olive oil and spring water, customers can look for the same Season Sea Maiden – just jarred.

Accompanying the launch of the tuna range, Season is introducing a refreshed brand identity, including a new logo and packaging design. This rebranding effort celebrates the company's storied past while steering it into a future filled with possibilities. The new visual identity captures the essence of Season's commitment to quality, sustainability and the deep-rooted values that have guided it for over a century.

The Sea Maiden, named Mira, remains the face of the company, undergoing a revitalized look that tells the story of women pioneers in the seafood business. Mira stands as the Season ambassador.

Season's products are available for purchase online and at retailers nationwide, including Costco, Walmart and Whole Foods.

Source: Season