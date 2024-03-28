Global technology, software and engineering company Emerson creates sustainable solutions for their customers with CoreTigo's wireless industrial automation technologies. The collaboration tackles the challenges of compressed-air management in machinery, ultimately reducing energy waste and carbon emissions while enhancing maintenance efficiency and operational processes.

The solution enhances Emerson’s AVENTICS high-end air flow and pressure regulation units by supplementing and retrofitting these into wireless units with CoreTigo’s IO-Link Wireless products. Named the “Energy Saver,” the solution provides a holistic approach that creates a cost-efficient and simple way to enhance production lines with an advanced air treatment application.

The Aventics AF2 Air Flow Sensor and EV12 Pressure Regulator are each connected to CoreTigo’s IO-Link Wireless Bridge (TigoBridge), which instantly converts it into a wireless device with industrial-grade communication capabilities. The TigoBridges transmit wirelessly to CoreTigo's IO-Link wireless gateway, while the Energy Saver provides a constant stream of airflow from “Floor to Cloud” for analysis and monitoring. In addition, the solution from Emerson controls the pressure regulation unit independently from the machine’s PLC or the air compressor, allowing intelligent operation without machine downtime or PLC programming. Maintaining control over air pressure is essential for ensuring the machine remains in a stable and secure state during periods of inactivity, while also minimizing pressure to prevent unnecessary air wastage.

The Energy Saver solution offers a range of benefits, including a reduction in carbon emissions through minimized air leakages and optimized machine idle mode operation. It ensures sustainability and compliance with regulatory standards, promoting environmentally friendly manufacturing. By preventing prolonged nonoptimal air flow, it minimizes unplanned downtime and maintenance requirements, all while reducing cable wear and tear thanks to its wireless setup. Its simple deployment requires no modifications to the PLC setup or complex cabling layouts. Furthermore, it contributes to cost savings by lowering energy expenses and reducing maintenance and deployment costs overall.

Emerson will be presenting this and additional innovations and industrial solutions at Hannover Messe 2024, April 22–26, 2024, Hall 11, Stand C20.

Read more about AVENTICS by Emerson’s Pneumatic Solutions here.

Learn more about CoreTigo’s industrial wireless automation solutions here.

Source: CoreTigo