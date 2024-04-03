White Castle is launching the $5 Bacon Bundle.

The $5 Bacon Bundle ($6 in Arizona) comes with a choice of two Bacon Sliders — the Bacon Cheese Slider, the 1921 Bacon Cheese Slider or the new Chicken Bacon Ranch Slider — and a small order of fries. The bundle pricing is not available in Florida.

The 1921 Bacon Cheese Slider features hickory-smoked bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and caramelized grilled onions. The Chicken Bacon Ranch Slider features the Chicken Slider, topped with hickory-smoked bacon and Hidden Valley Ranch sauce.

"White Castle is offering a deal that is sizzlin' – for savings and great taste," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "There's a simple answer to the question 'how can you top the perfection that is a White Castle Slider?' One word – bacon ... The Bacon Bundle delivers both incredible value and a crave quotient that's off the charts."

Source: White Castle