Nelson-Jameson has launched a new mobile app designed to provide customers with quick, convenient access to the company’s products and services. The app’s introduction aligns with the redesign of nelsonjameson.com earlier in 2024, enhancing online browsing, usability and shopping and granting access to saved account details. The company’s commitment to a quality digital experience reflects Nelson-Jameson’s core customer-centric mission, exemplified by the new tagline, "Delivering the Exceptional.”

“We are delighted with the positive response we’ve received regarding our new web experience. We’re pleased to build upon that and offer the added convenience and flexibility of a mobile app to our customers,” said Mike Rindy, president of Nelson-Jameson. “Nelson-Jameson has succeeded for more than 76 years by upholding our core values while adapting to industry change, and the app reflects our customer-centric ethos and dedication to scaling our customer solutions for growth.”

The website was developed with extensive customer input and an assessment of demographics, ordering behaviors, the impact of industry trends and usage preferences. This research also informed the app development to ensure a consistent user experience. The app enhances Nelson-Jameson’s digital ecosystem – integrating seamlessly with its mobile-friendly site with one-touch access to the most popular site features.

Existing customers can manage all aspects of their accounts, including order history, saved product lists, pricing quotes, past invoices and more. Another unique feature is barcode scanning, which allows customers to scan product barcodes for instant access to detailed information and restock with a few clicks. Customers can also Quick Order by pasting a list of products into the Quick Order Pad or by adding everything to the cart from a saved shopping list or a saved quote.

The app is available for both Apple iOS and Android phones and is free to download and use. Existing customers can utilize their Nelson-Jameson usernames and passwords for easy access. New customers can create credentials on the app or the Nelson-Jameson website.

Source: Nelson-Jameson