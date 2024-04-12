Pathogenic species of Enterococcus bacteria are causing significant disease challenges in hatching eggs, chicks and broilers. Hatchability rates have been declining for several years, and Enterococcus faecalis is a primary contributor. As an industry, if hatchability can improve by just 3%, there will be another 7.11 million chicks produced weekly.

Enterococcus cecorum is a primary contributor to osteoarthritis, commonly known as kinky back, which causes culling and condemnation rates at processing to be as high as 9.7%.

A TED Talk at PEAK will dive into these challenges in detail, as well as review the latest research in overcoming these challenges with microbiome maintenance. Arm & Hammer scientists teamed up with the Southern Poultry Research Group to explore benefits of a Bacillus-fed diet.

Dr. Mueez Ahmad, poultry technical services manager with Arm & Hammer Animal and Food Production, will be presenting on April 18 at 4 p.m. on the Exhibitor Stage.

Source: Arm & Hammer