FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces a new development deal to open 40 new franchised Fatburger locations across Northern California. In partnership with franchisee California Burger Inc., Fatburger will be added to 40 existing Round Table Pizza locations over the next 10 years, with the first location set to open in 2024.

“Since opening our first co-branded Fatburger and Round Table Pizza in the Dallas area last year, we have seen significant interest in this pairing from our franchisee base,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, chief development officer of FAT Brands. “We are pleased to further the growth of this new co-branded model with California Burger, Inc. ... We see great potential for Fatburger and Round Table Pizza co-branded restaurants given both brands’ California heritage. The strategy is not unsimilar to the success we have experienced with co-branded locations of Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express, which now number over 100 locations worldwide.”

Source: FAT Brands Inc.