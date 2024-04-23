Meal delivery service provider Clean Eatz Kitchen is announcing the launch of their latest product line, Just the Meatz, which comes in response to one of their customers' longest-standing requests: access to their meats without any of the accompanying fixings. For the first time, fans of the brand can order protein in bulk, including house-prepared brisket, BBQ pulled chicken, shredded beef, steak strips, diced chicken and honey garlic chicken.

By selling their premium, precooked meats alone, Clean Eatz Kitchen is giving customers the unabated ability to customize their meals.

"Our culinary team takes pride in the flavors and innovations that we've debuted to families and individuals across the country. But often, we've found customers want to create for themselves, or devise entire meal plans that perfectly suit their unique preferences," said Jason Nista, CEO of Clean Eatz Kitchen. "This offering, making our line of meats available in this manner, will make that possible for the very first time."

The difficulty that many have when it comes to maintaining a well-balanced diet commonly boils down to the lack of accessible, affordable health food available in local communities. Clean Eatz Kitchen was established as a means to offset such difficulties, and the debut of its Just the Meatz line is in furtherance of that.

"The focus of Clean Eatz Kitchen is on providing nutritious, delicious food choices that fit the high-paced lifestyle of just about anyone, without sacrificing quality or experience," Nista said. "No matter your location, with the click of a button, Clean Eatz Kitchen can show up at your front door, making mealtime easier and healthier than ever."

Source: Clean Eatz Kitchen