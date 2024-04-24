Vertical Cold Storage, a developer and operator of temperature-controlled distribution centers sponsored by real estate investment firm Platform Ventures, moved from 15th to sixth on the Global Cold Chain Alliance’s North American Top 25 List of Refrigerated Warehousing and Logistics Providers. The company has more than 77 million cubic feet of capacity in nine locations and employs more than 400 full-time team members.

In the past 12 months, Vertical Cold acquired MWCold in Indiana, purchased a second facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth market in Texas and is currently finishing the construction of its first distribution center in the Kansas City, Mo., market.

“It’s been a great year for Vertical Cold, with expansion in new and existing markets. More importantly, it’s been a great year for our customers, for whom we continue to help drive supply chain value, and for our team members, who are committed to servicing our customers safely and efficiently,” said West Hutchison, president and CEO of Vertical Cold Storage. “Our growth platform is strong. There will be continued growth through acquisition, expansion, and development in pursuit of our goal to have a national network that embraces the complexities of our customers, which many of our competitors avoid or price their way out of.”

Source: Vertical Cold Storage