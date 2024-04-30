Consumers are looking for convenient on-the-go protein options, and meat snacks cater directly to that demand. Of the meat snack offerings on the market, jerky is king.

During The Power of Meat presentation at the 2024 Annual Meat Conference, 210 Analytics principal Anne-Marie Roerink emphasized consumer demand for healthy products, convenience and transparency. Jerky fulfills all of these consumer demands, explaining jerky’s strong performance.

Trends in the meat snack category, particularly for jerky, have contributed to the success of jerky. According to The Brainy Insights, “Jerky has dominated the market thereby acquiring a market share of 35% in the year 2023.”

Consumers are looking for snack offerings high in protein, and jerky can deliver. Many jerky brands are also working to reduce sugar and preservatives in their products, further catering to consumer demand for healthier offerings. Oregon-based Old Trapper, known for their beef jerky, noted that consumers want their protein offerings to have higher nutritional value. “Consumers are consistently looking for high quality, healthy, and delicious snacks and beef jerky is a natural fit for this,” said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer of Old Trapper.

Health-focused protein consumption is actually driving growth for the jerky category, according to The Brainy Insights.

The 2024 Power of Meat presentation noted consumer concern over ultra-processed foods. By decreasing use of preservatives and having more natural products, the jerky industry can give consumers what they want out of their meat snacking products.

Consumer perception can drive meat snack growth. Balchem’s Marketing Manager Shannon Fitzgerald said, “Some … consider meat snacks to be less processed that other protein sources such as protein powders and bars.” Since consumers value both high protein content and more natural products, jerky is well positioned for success.

Old Trapper noted that consumers truly value transparency with their protein products. The family-owned company utilizes its packaging to give consumers transparent products—literally. By using its signature clear packaging, Old Trapper lets consumers know exactly what they are getting with their meat snacks.

Old Trapper finds that transparency is the most effective marketing strategy for jerky—consumers need to know they are getting a high-value product. “No gimmicks or schemes. This is a key part of our messaging - that our jerky and sticks include high quality beef and ingredients, and we are transparent on exactly what is inside each bag,” Leary said.

According to Research And Markets, jerky is expected to dominate the global meat snacks market due to its convenience and long shelf life. As consumer demand for convenience grows, jerky is well-positioned.

“Moreover, the numerous flavors and textures jerky gives cater to diverse tastes, further solidifying their reputation,” according to Research And Markets. As Balchem’s Fitzgerald noted, consumers are liking familiar flavors in their jerky products.

“However, there is an opportunity to introduce unique and exciting twists or combinations to traditional flavors,” Fitzgerald said.

She cited Mintel’s Flavourscape AI predications for meat snacks, which predict high growth potential for hot, sour and citrus meat snack flavors; flavors with strong potential include chorizo, hot, barbecue/barbacoa, smoke, pickle, sausage, salt and vinegar, orange, lemon and pineapple. Fitzgerald said these flavors showcase the flavor of the meat. Though tried-and-true jerky flavors are seeing success, there is always room for experimentation and exploration with new flavors.