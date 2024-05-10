The 2024 World Pork Expo, hosted by the National Pork Producers Council, invites attendees to engage with the latest insights across all facets of the pork industry. This year’s event features a new two-day schedule and the return of the world’s largest pork-specific trade show. Other highlights include the return of free educational seminars and the introduction of the Young Pork Advocates Issues Meet at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa.

"In a constantly changing industry like this, it's important to stay informed and innovative," said NPPC President Lori Stevermer. "This is especially true as we welcome young people eager to make a difference. The 2024 World Pork Expo is all about improving knowledge for all professionals and supporting young talent through events like the Young Pork Advocates Issues Meet."

New for 2024: Young Pork Advocates Issues Meet

World Pork Expo is introducing a new competitive speaking event for young adults passionate about the future of the pork industry. Sponsored by Novus and NutraBlend, the Young Pork Advocates Issues Meet is designed for pork enthusiasts aged 17-22 to engage with real-world industry challenges. Participants will research, problem solve, discuss, and draft mock motions, gaining experience in NPPC's policy development process.

The competition will be held during the expo and kicks off with an orientation, followed by round robin discussions on day 1. Day 2 features the final round and culminates in the results announcement. Scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 and a trip to the NPPC Legislative Action Conference await the top winners..

Business seminars

A fresh lineup of business seminars awaits attendees this year. These seminars will focus on key industry pillars such as sustainability, technological advancements and other pressing issues shaping today’s pork production. They will be held in the Varied Industries Building and will feature comprehensive panel discussions and interactive Q&A sessions with experts.

Business seminars schedule of events:

Wednesday, June 5

1:00–3:00 p.m. Kent - A Partner in Continuous Improvement, sponsored by Kent Feeds. Location: Varied Industries Building, Meeting Room B. Speakers: Dr. Jim Smith, Dr. Michael Edmonds, Kale Causemaker. Join Kent to learn about the latest in swine nutrition, including new developments in their NexGex Advanced lineup and the introduction of EFFICOR, a new swine origin probiotic.

2:00–3:00 p.m. The Impact of Clean Feed on Endemic Swine Disease, sponsored by Anitox. Location: Varied Industries Building, Meeting Room D. Discover the benefits of clean feed in reducing endemic swine disease with Dr. Francisco Domingues, exploring the effectiveness of feed sanitizers and strategies for optimal biosecurity in a feed mill.



Thursday, June 6

10:00–11:30 a.m. Challenging Health and Productivity - How does the U.S. lead the world in sustainable, profitable pork production? sponsored by Alltech. Location: Varied Industries Building, Meeting Room D. Dr. Mark Lyons of Alltech leads a discussion on the U.S. pork industry's role in global trade, animal health, and sustainability, aimed at enhancing economic and environmental outcomes for producers and consumers alike.



Pork Academy

The Pork Academy, presented by the National Pork Board and Pork Checkoff, returns with interactive sessions featuring expert analysis and engaging discussions. Set within the Varied Industries Building, attendees can gain insights and enter for a chance to win exclusive pork-related prizes. Entrance to the Pork Academy sessions is included with World Pork Expo admission.

Pork Academy schedule of events:

Wednesday, June 5

9:00–11:00 a.m. An Economic Outlook for the Pork Industry. Location: Varied Industries Building Upper Meeting Room. Join Steve Meyer and Joe Kerns as they discuss the international and domestic demand for pork, pricing impacts and market consumption in an interactive economic session.

1:00–2:00 p.m. Building Public Trust in Pork. Location: Varied Industries Building, Meeting Room C. Speakers: Nicholas Gabler, Iowa State University, Pedro Urriola, University of Minnesota, Katie Sanders, North Carolina State University, Alexa Lamm, University of Georgia. Explore strategies to bridge the gap between the public and farm practices with the Real Pork Trust Consortium, focusing on building consumer trust.

2:30–3:30 p.m. How Pork Powers Your Plate and the Industry. Location: Varied Industries Building, Meeting Room C. In this panel discussion, discover the latest in pork nutrition research and learn how collaborations with nutrition experts are enhancing pork's appeal.



Thursday, June 6

9:00–10:30 a.m. Endemic Diseases, Biosecurity and Other Hot Topics in Swine Health. Location: Varied Industries Building, Meeting Room B. Moderator: Dr. Brent Pepin, National Pork Board. Speakers: Deb Murray, New Fashion Pork, Lisa Becton, Swine Health Improvement Center, Guilherme Cezar, Iowa State University Veterinary Diagnostic & Production Animal Medicine, Laura Dalquist, Swine Vet Center. Address swine health concerns with experts, focusing on diseases and biosecurity in an engaging discussion.

10:30–11:45 a.m. Positioning Pork For Success: Meeting Consumers Where They Are. Location: Varied Industries Building, Meeting Room C. Learn how understanding consumer behavior can drive pork’s relevance and demand, utilizing insights from the NPB Consumer Connect.

1:00–2:15 p.m. The Future of Everything Pork. Location: Varied Industries Building, Meeting Room C. Explore the future of pig farming with experts on gene editing, AI and other advanced technologies, discussing opportunities and challenges.

2:30–3:30 p.m. Carbon Markets, CSAs, ROI and More. Location: Varied Industries Building, Meeting Room B. Moderator: Jill Brokaw, National Pork Board. Get the latest updates on climate smart grants, sustainability funding opportunities and how they affect on-farm practices.



Online registration for the World Pork Expo closes May 30.

