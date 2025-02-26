The 2025 World Pork Expo, hosted by the National Pork Producers Council, is set to bring pork industry producers, suppliers and innovators together for two days of education, networking and business opportunities. Taking place June 4-5 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, this year’s event promises a fresh lineup of industry insights, new programming and expanded opportunities for producers to connect.

The world’s largest pork-specific trade show will once again welcome thousands of pork producers and industry professionals from across the globe. Last year, attendees had the opportunity to explore new technology, business solutions and industry trends showcased by 395 companies in nearly 700 booths across 300,000 square feet of exhibit space.

“The World Pork Expo continues to be the premier event for pork producers, offering the tools and insights they need to succeed in a constantly evolving industry,” Lori Stevermer, NPPC president said. “Each year, we bring together the top minds in pork production to spark creativity and shape the industry’s future.”

The 2025 expo will once again feature the Young Pork Advocates Issues Meet, providing a platform for the next generation of industry leaders to discuss key challenges and opportunities. The event will offer new educational sessions tailored to professionals from all corners of the pork industry, ensuring that attendees leave with actionable insights to grow their operations.

This year’s schedule is designed to maximize meaningful connections, with expanded networking events, hospitality tents and social opportunities. Attendees can enjoy the return of complimentary pork lunches at The Big Grill, along with live entertainment and industry receptions designed to celebrate the pork community.

Source: World Pork Expo