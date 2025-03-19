Registration open for 2025 World Pork Expo

Registration is open for the 2025 World Pork Expo, hosted by the National Pork Producers Council. The 2025 expo will take place June 4-5 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, bringing together pork producers and industry professionals from across the globe.

With two full days of exhibits, education and networking, the 2025 expo will feature industry experts and solutions, products and services designed to help pork producers succeed.

"World Pork Expo is much more than just a trade show—it’s a valuable opportunity for pork producers to come together, collaborate and celebrate the strength of the industry," said NPPC President Lori Stevermer. "This event draws producers from many parts of the world to share ideas and explore solutions that will advance their operations. NPPC remains committed to supporting the pork industry, and World Pork Expo is a key part of that effort."

Building on attendee feedback and the latest industry trends, the 2025 expo will feature updates designed to make the two-day event more valuable to those who attend. More than 700 booths will be showcasing technology, services and equipment across 300,000 square feet of exhibit space. Expanded educational sessions will feature experts offering practical insights designed to address the evolving challenges and opportunities facing producers. The expo will feature live entertainment, industry receptions and the return of complimentary pork lunches at The Big Grill to create an environment for both business and community building.

Online registration is available at WorldPork.org, with early-bird pricing through May 30. On-site registration will be available for $20 per adult.

Source: World Pork Expo