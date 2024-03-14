Registration for the 2024 World Pork Expo is open. This year’s expo, presented by the National Pork Producers Council, will be held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 5 and 6.

“Although we may be facing one of the toughest periods in a generation, the 2024 World Pork Expo symbolizes our collective strength and the way this industry comes together,” NPPC President Lori Stevermer said. “Together, we're turning challenges into opportunities and showcasing the unwavering spirit of pork producers.”

New for 2024

The World Pork Expo has gathered insights from previous attendees, incorporated feedback and created a more robust two-day event where visitors can maximize every moment with seminars, networking opportunities and live entertainment.

“This year, we want the event to focus on what matters most,” Stevermer said. “We’re embracing the power of coming together, sharing knowledge and celebrating achievements in a fun environment.”

Admission to the World Pork Expo 2024 unlocks access to events designed to foster connections and fuel growth within the industry.

The world’s largest pork-specific trade show – Explore an expansive showcase featuring more than 700 booths from across the globe. Discover the industry’s newest products, services and technological advancements.

Exclusive NPPC Hospitality Tent meet-and-greets – Engage in meaningful dialogue with National Pork Producers Council leaders. Gain insights into the critical legislative, regulatory and public policy developments shaping the future of pork production.

Complimentary lunches from The Big Grill – Free pork lunches will be served daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Live entertainment returns – This year’s expo will feature live entertainment options for attendees. More information will be released soon.

Early registration

Online registration is now open for the 2024 World Pork Expo for access to both days of events and activities. Those who secure a spot before May 30 can get discounted rates: $10 for adults (ages 12 and above) and $1 for children (ages 6 to 11), with children under 5 admitted free of charge. On-site registration will be available at $20 per adult.

Source: National Pork Producers Council