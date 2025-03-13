Registration open for 2025 USMEF Spring Conference

Registration is open for the 2025 US Meat Export Federation Spring Conference, set for May 21-23 at the Omni Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas. April 23 is the last day to receive the discounted registration rate.

The meeting agenda is filled with timely and insightful topics. Kicking off the event, keynote speaker Randy Blach, CEO of CattleFax, will deliver an update and outlook on cattle and beef production, along with his expert analysis of both the international and domestic protein markets. Blach will also address grain supplies and the key farm and ranch operating costs shaping prices and profitability.

Featured speakers will also include John Newton, executive head of Terrain. Formerly serving as a USDA economist and as chief economist for the Senate Agriculture Committee and the American Farm Bureau Federation, Newton provides deep insights on agricultural policy. He will discuss the challenges involved in developing the new Farm Bill, as well as the latest on agricultural appropriations, tariffs and trade and other policy issues.

Also on the agenda is Rick Stott, president and CEO of Superior Farms, who will highlight how the meat and livestock industries are rallying together to overcome challenges posed by anti-agriculture activists. In November, voters in Denver rejected a ballot initiative that would have banned slaughterhouses within the city limits. The ban would have forced closure of Superior Farms’ lamb processing facility, which employs about 160 workers in Denver and provides essential services for lamb producers.

In addition to guest speakers, USMEF’s international team will take the stage to share dynamic and far-reaching programs driving global demand for US red meat. USMEF’s Beef, Pork, Exporter and Feedgrain/Oilseed breakouts will also offer detailed discussions on topics pertinent to each sector. All registrants are welcome and encouraged to participate in any breakout sessions, regardless of their membership sector.

Source: US Meat Export Federation