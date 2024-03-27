Registration is open for USMEF's annual Spring Conference, set for May 22-24, 2024, at the Westin Crown Center in Kansas City, Mo. April 24 is the last day to receive the discounted rate.

The meeting agenda for the Spring Conference is full of timely and informative topics. The May 22 opening general session will feature Kip Tom, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations for Food and Agriculture, who will update attendees on policies being debated by international organizations and key trade partners, and the potential implications for red-meat trade. Randy Blach, CEO of CattleFax, will provide a detailed update and outlook on cattle numbers and production of beef and other proteins, both domestic and international, along with grain supplies and other key operating costs that impact prices and profitability.

The May 23 general session features Anne-Marie Roerink, a meat-consumer insight expert and author of the Power of Meat report. She will be joined by USMEF staff to compare consumer demand trends in the U.S. and Europe with those in other international markets.

During the May 24 closing session, USMEF’s international staff will present targeted marketing strategies used to build export demand for underutilized cuts around the globe, with a specific focus on the pork loin and beef round.

In addition to the general sessions, the Beef, Pork, Exporter and Feedgrain/Oilseed breakouts will provide in-depth discussion on topics relevant to each sector. Registrants are welcome and encouraged to participate in all breakouts regardless of membership sector.

Those interested in sponsorship opportunities can email John Hinners, senior vice president of industry relations, or Jackie Boubin, vice president of operations, or call 303-623-6328.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation