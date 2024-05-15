Chorizo producer V&V Supremo Foods Inc. is announcing the launch of its newest product: chicken chorizo. This addition to the company's chorizo line offers consumers an alternative to traditional pork and beef varieties.

Burritos Nortenos. Courtesy of V&V Supremo Foods Inc.





Since its founding in 1964, V&V Supremo Foods has been dedicated to bringing the flavors of Mexico to tables across the United States. The introduction of chicken chorizo is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and its mission to provide high-quality, authentic Mexican products to both the retail and foodservice industries.

"Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every bite of our new chicken chorizo. It's a product I'm excited to introduce to the world," said Gilberto Villaseñor, chief visionary officer of V&V Supremo. "We strive to offer our customers a wide range of options that cater to their diverse tastes and preferences, and our chicken chorizo is a perfect example of that."

Chorizo Burrito Bowl. Courtesy of V&V Supremo Foods Inc.





The new chicken chorizo joins V&V Supremo's existing line of chorizo products, which includes the original pork chorizo and beef chorizo.

Source: V&V Supremo Foods Inc.