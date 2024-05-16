After its success as the official sponsor of the Indian Wells Open in the dunes of the Californian desert, charcuterie brand Veroni returns to the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome. From May 6–19, 2024, for the second year in a row, the historic charcuterie brand from Correggio will be an official supplier of the 81st edition of Italy’s most important tennis tournament, renewing Veroni's 2023 food tasting and hospitality events.

A comeback of the Emilia-based brand, which will feature a larger space than last year and an exclusive private lounge to offer entertainment, food tasting experiences and a chance to discover how the quality of its products makes the difference and becomes the protagonist of a new concept: La Sostanza dell'Aperitivo. The project, launched in recent months in the streets of the Italian capital, wants to position Veroni as a leading brand in the art of charcuterie.

“We return to the Internazionali BNL d’Italia for the second consecutive year, capitalizing on our presence in the world of international tennis events. We are coming back from the recent success of Indian Wells in California, where we maximized our leadership position in the American market and established ourselves as one of the leading brands to taste the real Italian aperitivo,” said Emanuela Bigi, Veroni’s marketing manager. “We also have an ambitious goal for Italy: we want to replicate the food-tasting activities we offer in the US with many different formulas and provide and offer a unique high-level experience. We have just launched a project in Rome with which we want to promote our Emilian excellence as the right accompaniment to the most innovative mixology and wine list proposals the market offers today.”

The return to the Foro Italico was anticipated by a billboard advertising campaign around Rome featuring banners and posters in subway stops, bus shelters, trams (typical Italian public transports on tracks), and electric buses called “Gulliver.” A maxi billboard is also standing out for the tournament duration in front of the Accademia delle Belle Arti.

Veroni cured meats at the Foro Italico

Salumeria Veroni introduces itself as a branded Grab & Go area, where spectators can buy sandwiches with freshly cured meats. The products offered are intended for the Italian audience and its unique food culture.

Veroni merchandise. Courtesy of Veroni

Tennis champions can also try the gourmet experience of Veroni's products offered in the player and staff area: the Player Lounge. Veroni's cured meats will also be available in all the hospitality areas of the Foro Italico.

The sponsorship experience that supports the most famous tennis tournaments will then continue in summer, at the Mubadala Citi D.C. Open in Washington., D.C., and the Cincinnati Open, where Veroni reconfirms its presence for the third consecutive year.

Source: Veroni