Family-owned and -operated sausage company Swaggerty's Farm announces plans for a new building to expand their headquarters and plant in Kodak, Tenn.

The new, state-of-the-art 50,000-square-foot addition will help increase daily efficiency and productivity, double output capacity and help decrease labor hours. Plans are to start construction on the expansion by summer 2024 and be complete by the end of 2025. The new building will feature the latest energy-efficient technologies, from lighting to panels with high thermal performance that are more durable, energy-efficient and installed smoothly for a quicker construction time.

Since 1930, Swaggerty's Farm and generations of the Swaggerty family have been producing premium sausage products on the same land at the foothills of the Smoky Mountains.

"We look forward to the completion of the new building and a more streamlined process with improved efficiencies and that will benefit our operations and enhance quality for our customers," said Swaggerty's Farm Chief Operating Officer Jon Amidei. "The expansion will help support the tremendous growth we continue to achieve and help set our future leaders and generations up for success."

Source: Swaggerty's Farm