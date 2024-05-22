Polar Leasing Co., a provider of electric ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezers and refrigerated rental units, is announcing that Nick Biddlecome has joined the company as an inside sales representative. In this role, Biddlecome will leverage his extensive sales experience to drive growth and foster relationships with clients across various industries in need of rental cold storage solutions.

“We’re pleased Nick is joining Polar Leasing and we know he’ll be an asset for both our team and our customers alike,” said Polar Leasing president Bart Tippmann. “While he’s new to our business, he has a solid sales background and will be ready to hit the ground running from day one.”

Before joining Polar Leasing, Biddlecome was a salesman at Kelley Automotive in Decatur, Ind., for four years. He also spent three years as a salesman at Indiana Trailer Sales. Biddlecome is a third-generation union member at BF Goodrich in Woodburn, Ind.

"I’m excited to join Polar Leasing and get my hands dirty connecting with folks who rely on quality cold storage equipment to keep their operations running smoothly,” Biddlecome said. “I'm pumped to hit the ground running and help our team and our customers.”

Source: Polar Leasing Co. Inc.