Polar Leasing Co. announces the hiring of Brandon Mitchell as an inside sales manager. Mitchell’s primary responsibilities will include qualifying prospective customers and assisting clients in meeting their rental cold storage needs, according to PLC president Bart Tippmann.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brandon Mitchell as the newest member of our team. Brandon has an impressive resume and should contribute immediately,” Tippmann said. “We’re glad he’s joining the Polar Leasing family and we’re excited for what’s to come.”

Before joining PLC, Mitchell served most recently as a marketing director at Peter Franklin Jewelers. Prior to that, he worked as a vice president of sales at Vickery Tape + Label Co. for five years. Mitchell attended Kansas University and obtained an associate of fire science degree.

Polar Leasing offers the largest North American fleet of electric, ground-resting, validated walk-in freezer and refrigerator rentals for industries of all types. The company’s American-made units are available in various sizes and operating temperatures and are engineered specifically for outdoor cold storage.

Visit here or call 877-674-1348 for more information about Polar Leasing and its electric walk-in rental units.

Source: Polar Leasing Co. Inc.