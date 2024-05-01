Polar Leasing Co., the leading provider of electric ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezers and refrigerated rental units, is growing operations with a new facility in Sumterville, Fla. This milestone marks the company’s initial real estate venture beyond its Fort Wayne, Ind., headquarters.

The new facility in Florida is wholly owned and managed by Polar Leasing, according to the company’s president, Bart Tippmann. “This is truly a momentous step forward in Polar Leasing’s growth trajectory,” he said.

Tippmann added, "The launch of our Sumterville facility underscores our ongoing commitment to enhancing proximity to customers nationwide. We're enthusiastic about the opportunities this investment brings to better cater to the evolving needs of businesses in Florida and neighboring states, ensuring they have access to dependable and efficient cold storage solutions.”

Polar Leasing will begin delivery of a state-of-the-art fleet of walk-in refrigerator and freezer units to the region in the upcoming months. Tippmann explains that Florida was selected as an ideal location for establishing a second facility based on the robust sales activity observed in the region.

Polar Leasing offers ground-resting, ready-to-use walk-in rental units designed for maximum efficiency in a sanitary environment. Every rental walk-in unit is American-made, arrives preassembled and only requires a simple electric hookup. All units have a 100% seamless fiberglass interior and exterior that ensures internal components remain independent of external temperatures – even in the toughest weather conditions.

Polar Leasing’s short-term unit rentals provide a hassle-free and economical solution for all cold storage needs and are ideal for many industries, including restaurants, foodservice and catering, pharmaceutical and biotech, and agriculture.

Source: Polar Leasing