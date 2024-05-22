In its dedication to education, Seaboard Foods has granted a total of 65 $1,000 scholarships to graduating high-school seniors who will pursue certificates and degrees from technical schools, colleges and universities in fall 2024.

"At Seaboard Foods, we are committed to nurturing the educational aspirations of our future leaders," said Davida Gomez, community enrichment specialist for Seaboard Foods. “We are proud to support the educational dreams of young individuals within the communities where Seaboard Foods operates.”

Seaboard Foods' community scholarships targets supporting education in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Colorado and Iowa where the company has operations along with providing scholarships to children of employees. Recipients were chosen based on their academic achievements, extracurricular activities, work experience and community engagement.

This scholarship program is part of Seaboard Foods' commitment to fueling education, believing strong educational systems build a strong community for future generations. Since 2003, the company has provided nearly $528,000 in scholarships to approximately 465 high-school seniors.

Source: Seaboard Foods