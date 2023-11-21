High school graduates can now apply to receive a $1,000 scholarship from Seaboard Foods. The company will award scholarships totaling $25,000 to children of employees and another $40,000 in scholarships to 2024 high school graduates in communities where Seaboard Foods operates.

Students graduating with a high school diploma or equivalent in 2024 and who attend school in communities where Seaboard Foods has business operations are encouraged to complete an online scholarship application before the Jan. 15, 2024, deadline. Scholarships will be distributed to the recipients’ college of choice at the beginning of the 2024–2025 academic year. Additional information about the scholarship program and the online application are available on the Seaboard Foods website.

“Investing in education is a commitment to shaping the future,” said Peter Brown, president and CEO at Seaboard Foods. We are proud to be able to contribute to the next generation of leaders as they pursue higher education.”

The company will offer 40 $1,000 scholarships to students graduating with a high school diploma or equivalent and who plan to attend full-time higher education (four-year, two-year or technical programs) for the 2024-2025 academic year. A complete list of included counties is available on the company's website.

Seaboard Foods will also offer 25 $1,000 scholarships for the children of Seaboard Foods’ employees. Children must be high school seniors or equivalent, graduating in 2024 and attending full-time higher education (four-year, two-year or technical education) for the 2024–2025 academic year.

Visit here for more information about eligibility requirements. For further questions about the Seaboard Foods scholarship program, email scholarship@seaboardfoods.com.

Source: Seaboard Foods