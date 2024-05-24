The North American Renderers Association is announcing that several key priorities of the association have been successfully included in the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2024, which advanced through the House Agriculture Committee on May 24, 2024. NARA commends Chairman GT Thompson for his leadership in moving the farm bill process forward and members of both parties for their support of NARA's legislative priorities. This progress highlights the effective advocacy and strategic efforts undertaken by NARA to support and advance the interests of the rendering industry.

Doubling of MAP & FMD funding

NARA's persistent advocacy has helped to yield a major victory with the doubling of funding for the Market Access Program and Foreign Market Development program, as outlined in Section 3201. This increase in funding will enhance NARA’s ability to promote U.S. agricultural products abroad.

Focus on food waste management

A significant success for NARA is the inclusion of provisions related to food waste management in Section 4307. Thanks to NARA's work and collaboration with the House Agriculture Committee, subsections (e) and (f) were specifically incorporated. These sections mandate the USDA Food Loss and Waste Liaison to submit an annual report to Congress, detailing activities aimed at avoiding or managing market disruption and summarizing communication and coordination efforts with the Environmental Protection Agency.

Inclusion of rendering in Butcher Block Act

The new meat processing grant program established in Section 6305 now explicitly includes rendering activities, a direct result of NARA's advocacy. Additionally, rendering is also specified in the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative workforce training program under Section 7053(D). These inclusions will provide essential support for rendering operations and workforce development, ensuring continued growth and modernization of the rendering industry.

SAFE Act

Section 12004 of the draft bill codifies the USDA's authority to negotiate regionalization agreements, a critical component of the Securing America’s Food Economy (SAFE) Act. This provision will strengthen the USDA's capacity to manage animal health emergencies and trade disruptions, thereby protecting the stability and security of the food supply chain.

These achievements reflect NARA's dedication to advocating for policies that benefit their members and the rendering industry and contribute to the agricultural circular bioeconomy. This committee decision is an important step toward passing a farm bill in 2024, and NARA is encouraged to see the process underway. The association looks forward to working with both parties and chambers to ensure the inclusion of these provisions in the bill that is ultimately enacted into law.

Source: North American Renderers Association