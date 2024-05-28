The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, America’s largest private-sector union representing 1.2 million essential workers in grocery, meatpacking, food processing, retail and other essential industries across North America, released a statement regarding the House Agriculture Committee’s Farm Bill.

UFCW International President Marc Perrone released the following statement:

“Last night the House Agriculture Committee passed a Farm Bill that fails food workers and the communities they serve. This bill, in addition to cutting SNAP benefits over time, does far too little for the millions of food workers who are drivers of this economy.

“Our members do essential work picking, processing, selling, and serving our food. Their voices and concerns deserve to be an essential part of agriculture policy, not ignored entirely. The Senate Agriculture Committee framework is the kind of proposal to keep farmers farming, families fed, and rural communities and food workers strong. The UFCW calls on the House to work with their Senate counterparts to write a better Farm Bill that keeps food workers and the communities they serve at the forefront of the conversation.”