In a display of support for the next generation of innovators, members of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, have joined forces to sponsor student teams in two FIRST Robotics Competitions — the FIRST Robotics Competition and FIRST Tech Challenge. These competitions provide high-school students with opportunities to develop and showcase their skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The FIRST Robotics Competitions offer a platform for students to develop critical skills such as teamwork, problem-solving and leadership while gaining hands-on experience in engineering projects. By providing resources, mentorship and financial assistance, PMMI member companies are investing in the future workforce, helping to create a memorable and nurturing environment where students can explore their interest in robotics, engineering and science as well as potential career paths within packaging and processing and with PMMI member companies.

Through the PMMI U Skills Fund, PMMI matched all the funds from these member companies, ensuring their contributions went even further in helping these teams advance in the competitions.

PMMI member companies have sponsored the following teams:

FIRST Robotics Competition

Techno Titans 1683, sponsored by Nordson Corp.

Tech For Kids 3990, sponsored by NJM Packaging.

Sabre Robotics 6045, sponsored by Massman Automation.

CIS Robotics 4607, sponsored by Delta ModTech.

Team Rush 27, sponsored by Applied Manufacturing Technologies.

Malvern Prep 1168, sponsored by All-Fill Inc.

MadTown Robotics 1323, sponsored by ADCO Manufacturing.

RoboHawks 346, sponsored by Blueprint Automation.

FIRST Tech Challenge

Hawk Robotics — The Ryken Force19460, sponsored by Econocorp Inc.

"We are incredibly proud of the dedication and achievements of these student teams and the exceptional support of our member companies," said Kate Fiorianti, director of Workforce Development at PMMI. "Their support not only empowers these students to reach their potential but also underscores our industry's commitment to education, raising awareness of careers in the industry and opportunities with our member companies."

The FIRST Robotics Competition and FIRST Tech Challenge are international competitions that inspire young people to be leaders in science and technology by engaging them in mentor-based programs that build STEM skills, inspire innovation and foster well-rounded life capabilities, including self-confidence, communication and leadership.

Source: PMMI