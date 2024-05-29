Emerson has reaffirmed its support for The Amazing Packaging Race at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3-6, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago, continuing a partnership of over a decade with show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

Laura Thompson, vice president of Trade Shows at PMMI, emphasized the significance of education and workforce development. “PMMI is committed to engaging students and fostering their enthusiasm for our industry. The return of The Amazing Packaging Race to Chicago this year underscores our dedication to this cause.”

The event, which sees student teams tackle challenges set by exhibitors across all four halls of the show floor, will culminate on Nov. 6 with prize presentations to the top three teams. Each winning team member will be awarded $1,000, with second- and third-place teams receiving $500 and $250 per member, respectively.

Jim Pittas, president and CEO of PMMI, commended Emerson's ongoing support, noting its pivotal role in sustaining programs like The Amazing Packaging Race and contributing significantly to the PMMI Foundation. “Our partnership with Emerson is a source of immense pride, enabling us to collectively shape the industry's future,” Pittas said.

Exhibitors interested in participating in the race can register here, with a participation fee of $600. All proceeds benefit the PMMI Foundation. For additional details, contact Kate Fiorianti, director, Workforce Development at PMMI, at 571-287-4406 or kfiorianti@pmmi.org.

Established in 1998, the PMMI Foundation champions packaging and processing education across the U.S. and Canada. It has disbursed over $3.8 million to strengthen the industry's workforce.

The Amazing Packaging Race is one of several student activities featured at the show designed to attract the next generation of packaging and processing professionals. Additional programs include PACK Challenge, sponsored by PepsiCo, a machine-building competition among high-school teams, the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase, displaying designs from Chicago-area high school teams, and the Workforce Development Pavilion, where companies can connect with students from PMMI education partner schools.

Registration is open for PACK EXPO International’s return to McCormick Place, Nov. 3-6, 2024, in Chicago. Early-bird registration is $30 until Oct. 11, after which it increases to $130.

Source: PMMI