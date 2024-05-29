A new report looks at how incorporating cover crops into an integrated crop-livestock system with cattle, such as by grazing or harvesting the cover crops for forage, might improve the profitability of cover-cropping and livestock production. It summarizes the literature on the profitability of using cover crops for forage, presents new findings from USDA’s Census of Agriculture and Agricultural Resource Management Survey data on the prevalence of cover crop use and grazing/harvesting on cattle operations and examines the potential for increased adoption of cover crops on cattle operations.

The report and report summary are available online.

Source: USDA's ERS