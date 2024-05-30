Maple Leaf Foods is announcing its decision to close its Brantford, Ontario, plant in Canada and consolidate most of its further-processed poultry production into its existing plant network through early 2025.

Earlier in 2024, the company determined that this 100-year-old facility would likely require significant ongoing investment to continue long-term operations.

"The decision to close any plant is one that we take very seriously," said Curtis Frank, president and chief executive officer of Maple Leaf Foods. "We are very proud of our team at Brantford and appreciate the great work they do each and every day."

The closure of the plant will be completed in a phased manner to maintain business continuity and meet customer demand. The company will work with the affected team members to provide support and assistance through the transition, including supporting other opportunities at other Maple Leaf Foods facilities.

"Consolidating production into our current network allows us to reallocate our resources and increase our efficiencies by further optimizing the existing, more modern facilities in our network," said Frank. "This supports our vision to be the most sustainable protein company on Earth and our commitment to produce world-class products safely and efficiently as we support the growth of our protein business."

Consolidating production enables the company to harvest the benefits of its network and focus on improving operational efficiency, cutting down on waste and growing asset utilization.

Maple Leaf Foods will work with the community of Brantford to seek alternate uses for the property.

Source: Maple Leaf Foods Inc.