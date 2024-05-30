Taco Bell and Cheez-It have joined forces to introduce The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and the Big Cheez-It Tostada. With these limited-time new menu items, the classic Cheez-It cracker gets an upgrade to a larger size — 16 times larger to be exact. The latest models of the Big Cheez-It are exclusively available first to Taco Bell Rewards Members in the Taco Bell app starting May 30 ahead of nationwide availability on June 6.

Taco Bell’s new Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme. Courtesy of Taco Bell Corp.





The two industry titans first collaborated in 2022, testing out the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and the Big Cheez-It Tostada for a limited time at a single Taco Bell location in Irvine, Calif. This trial run proved to be successful as fans made it clear that the Big Cheez-It menu items brought something new to the table. Based on the positive reaction, Taco Bell and Cheez-It knew they had to take the menu items nationwide. Taco Bell announced this collaboration's return at the brand's first-ever Live Más LIVE event earlier in 2024.

The lineup:

Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme: Like its original counterpart, this Crunchwrap Supreme includes seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream and diced tomatoes, but the typical tostada shell is replaced with a Big Cheez-It cracker before being wrapped inside a grilled tortilla.

Big Cheez-It Tostada: The Big Cheez-It Tostada features the Big Cheez-It cracker topped with layers of Taco Bell's seasoned beef, diced tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheese and reduced-fat sour cream.

Big Cheez-It Box: This box includes the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, regular sized Nacho Fries and a medium fountain drink.

The new Taco Bell Big Cheez-It Tostada features a supersized Cheez-It cracker topped with seasoned beef, diced tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheese and reduced-fat sour cream. Courtesy of Taco Bell Corp.





"This collaboration isn't just about bringing together two iconic brands; it's about taking the spirit of fan innovation to create something truly larger than life," said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's global chief food innovation officer. "We're thrilled to launch this exciting partnership nationwide and offer fans a whole new way to experience the classic cheesy and crunchy flavors they love from Taco Bell and Cheez-It."

"Cheez-It has always been about more than just snacking – it's about elevating cheese to new heights for salty snack lovers with an obsession for cheese and an appetite for excitement," said Jessica Waller, general manager, Away From Home, Kellanova. "Teaming up with Taco Bell has been an incredible experience for Kellanova to bring the Cheez-It passion for cheesy flavor and fun into new culinary territories so that fans of both brands Want it. Need It. Cheez-It."

Source: Taco Bell Corp.