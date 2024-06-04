Cantrell Mechanical Solutions Inc. has named Peter Goffe as its regional sales manager for Canada.

“We are excited about Peter joining CMS, bringing with him an impressive track record of over 35 years in the food processing industry,” CMS President Heath Jarrett said. “His expertise in capital equipment sales especially in the Canadian market make him a great addition to our sales team, as we continue to expand into new markets.”

Goffe’s journey began in England and later took him to the United States, enriching his deep global perspective. His extensive experience spans various roles with large poultry processing equipment companies, including sales manager, COO, CEO and president.

Cantrell Mechanical Solutions Inc. is led by an executive team with over 200 years of experience in the food and further processing industry. CMS manufactures custom-tailored solutions, serving the poultry, turkey, pork, beef, fish and other industries. The CMS product line includes automated poultry breast deboning, chilling, cut-up, evisceration, further processing, hygiene, industrial washing, material handling/conveyors, metal detectors, slaughter/picking, water reuse/offal, and vacuum systems.

Source: Cantrell Mechanical Solutions Inc.