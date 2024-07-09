Texwrap, a ProMach brand, has hired Tracey Fikes to serve as the company’s Western regional sales manager. In his role, Fikes will be working with customers to help them identify the best packaging solution for their operation from Texwrap’s line of shrink wrappers and bundlers.

Fikes brings over 20 years of packaging experience to the Texwrap team, including 10 years of work supporting shrink-packaging distributor sales and management. Before joining Texwrap, Fikes spent 12 years working for Bemis, now Amcor, in a variety of marketing, sales and supply chain positions.

Fikes earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Iowa State University.

“I was drawn to the Texwrap brand because of its well-earned reputation,” Fikes said. "Sales representatives are there to help customers solve their problems and set them up for future success. I look forward to being that trusted advisor who customers can rely on.”

Fikes can be reached at Tracey.Fikes@promachbuilt.com or 636 283-3158.

Source: Texwrap