Cantrell Mechanical Solutions Inc. is promoting Jim Bowling to continuous improvement/quality manager.

With over 35 years of experience in the poultry industry, Bowling brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

"We are thrilled to announce Jim's promotion to the role of Continuous Improvement/Quality Manager," said Heath Jarrett, president of CMS. “His experience and commitment to excellence make him the perfect fit for this position. We are confident that our manufacturing processes and dedication to quality will be further optimized under Jim's leadership."

As the continuous improvement/quality manager, Bowling will enhance the manufacturing processes and ensure quality control. His deep understanding of the industry and manufacturing processes will enable him to identify areas for improvement and implement effective strategies to optimize efficiency.

Additionally, Bowling's extensive knowledge of poultry processing equipment makes him a valuable asset to the CMS sales team. He will provide sales support for overhead conveying systems, offal screens, vacuum systems and water reuse systems.

Source: Cantrell Mechanical Solutions Inc.