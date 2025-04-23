Cantrell Mechanical Solutions names financial controller

Food and further processing solutions provider Cantrell Mechanical Solutions is appointing Tevi Esco as its new financial controller.

In her role, Esco will manage CMS's overall accounting and financial functions. She will also coordinate with the sales and manufacturing teams to support the company’s ERP system and organizational goals.

“Tevi brings over a decade of expertise in financial management and operational oversight," said CMS President Heath Jarrett. "Her experience in enhancing financial reporting efficiencies and developing innovative operational strategies will be invaluable as we continue to grow.”

With more than 14 years in the accounting and business sectors, Esco's most recent position was as a department accountant in the public school system. She earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Georgia Gwinnett College in 2022.

Source: Cantrell Mechanical Solutions