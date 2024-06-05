Lineage, the world's largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT and integrated solutions provider, has expanded its participation in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay Transport Partnership by adding all Lineage fleets in North America as registered SmartWay Transport Partners.

The voluntary public-private SmartWay program helps companies track, document and share information about fuel use and freight emissions, offering a structured framework for evaluating the environmental impact and energy efficiency of goods transported across supply chains and empowering companies to reduce their ecological footprint for a more fuel-efficient future.

Lineage has previously participated in the SmartWay program and is registered as a Logistics/Multimodal Partner. The company’s North American fleets — which include approximately 500 trucks — are now registered as SmartWay Transport Partners. The company’s Canadian fleet is also recognized as a SmartWay Transport Partner by Natural Resources Canada’s Office of Energy Efficiency.

“Lineage is one step closer to achieving its goal of net-zero emissions by 2040 through our participation in SmartWay’s program,” said Greg Bryan, chief integrated solutions officer at Lineage. “The company continues to invest in opportunities towards making our operations more sustainable, and these SmartWay registrations underscore Lineage’s commitment to reducing our environmental footprint through the reduction of fuel consumption and emissions.”

Lineage continually seeks ways to reduce emissions across the company, in line with its mission of transforming the food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. In recent years, Lineage has deployed heavy-duty electric yard trucks, invested in on-site solar power equipment and installed linear generators that can run on low-emission fuel sources.

According to the EPA, the SmartWay program has enabled its partners to save 379 million barrels of oil — an amount equivalent to eliminating the annual electricity use of over 25 million homes — since 2004. Lineage is among nearly 4,000 SmartWay partners, including shippers, logistics companies and multimodal carriers, as well as over 200 major industry associations, nongovernmental organizations, states, localities and professional trade groups who serve as SmartWay affiliates. Participating companies have collectively avoided emitting 162 million metric tons of CO2, 2.8 million short tons of nitrogen oxides and 114,000 short tons of particulate matter.

Source: Lineage