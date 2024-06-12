The Cholula brand is entering the frozen category with its new burrito bowls, available at retailers nationwide including Amazon, Target, and other locations for an SRP of $4.49–5.99.
The four new burrito bowls mirror key ingredients from already-existing Cholula Hot Sauces and Salsa.
New product varieties include:
- Smoky Chipotle Chicken - This bowl features Cholula-inspired sauce delivering a medium heat and rice topped with vegetables like bell peppers and fire-roasted red onions, black beans, grilled white-meat chicken, and a savory Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese blend.
- Salsa Verde Chicken - This bowl features a Cholula-inspired sauce crafted with traditional Mexican spices to deliver a slow-building, balanced mild heat. Rice is topped with veggies, grilled white-meat chicken and a blend of savory cheeses.
- Chili Lime Pork Carnitas - This bowl features a Cholula-inspired sauce crafted with traditional Mexican spices to deliver a slow-building, balanced medium heat. Rice is topped with veggies, seasoned pulled pork and a blend of savory cheeses.
- Smoky Chipotle Veggie - This bowl features a Cholula-inspired sauce crafted with traditional Mexican spices to deliver a slow-building, balanced medium heat. Rice is topped with bell peppers, fire-roasted corn and red onions, black beans, and a blend of savory cheeses.
Source: Cholula
