The Cholula brand is entering the frozen category with its new burrito bowls, available at retailers nationwide including Amazon, Target, and other locations for an SRP of $4.49–5.99.

Cholula Frozen Burrito Bowls feature four flavors including Smoky Chipotle Chicken, Salsa Verde Chicken, Chili Lime Pork Carnitas and Smoky Chipotle Veggie. Courtesy of Cholula.

The four new burrito bowls mirror key ingredients from already-existing Cholula Hot Sauces and Salsa.

New product varieties include:

Smoky Chipotle Chicken - This bowl features Cholula-inspired sauce delivering a medium heat and rice topped with vegetables like bell peppers and fire-roasted red onions, black beans, grilled white-meat chicken, and a savory Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese blend.

Salsa Verde Chicken - This bowl features a Cholula-inspired sauce crafted with traditional Mexican spices to deliver a slow-building, balanced mild heat. Rice is topped with veggies, grilled white-meat chicken and a blend of savory cheeses.

Chili Lime Pork Carnitas - This bowl features a Cholula-inspired sauce crafted with traditional Mexican spices to deliver a slow-building, balanced medium heat. Rice is topped with veggies, seasoned pulled pork and a blend of savory cheeses.

Smoky Chipotle Veggie - This bowl features a Cholula-inspired sauce crafted with traditional Mexican spices to deliver a slow-building, balanced medium heat. Rice is topped with bell peppers, fire-roasted corn and red onions, black beans, and a blend of savory cheeses.

