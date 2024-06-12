American Ostrich Farms is announcing that a collaborative video project produced by Pioneer Productions has been honored with a Bronze Telly Award in the Food & Beverage – Branded Content category. This recognition highlights the innovative storytelling and high-quality production that have made the video a standout piece in the industry.

American Ostrich Farms, a provider of premium ostrich meat, partnered with Pioneer Productions and the Viewpoint Project to create an engaging and informative video segment showcasing sustainable farming practices and the unique qualities of ostrich meat. The video, designed to educate consumers about the benefits of ostrich as a healthy and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional meats, has resonated with audiences across various platforms.

“We are thrilled to receive news of this Telly Award and grateful for the incredible work of Pioneer Productions and Viewpoint’s team,” said Alex McCoy, CEO of American Ostrich Farms. “Our goal has always been to produce the highest quality ostrich products while promoting sustainability and animal welfare. This segment not only highlights our commitment to these values but also introduces a wider audience to the delicious and nutritious option ostrich meat provides.”

Video production company Pioneer Productions brought their expertise in branded content to the project, crafting a narrative that captures the essence of American Ostrich Farms. Their innovative approach and attention to detail have been instrumental in bringing the farm's story to life.

The Telly Awards, established in 1979, honor excellence in video and television across all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, the awards are judged by a panel of over 200 industry experts and previous Telly winners.

American Ostrich Farms is North America’s largest producer of premium USDA-inspected ostrich meat. Founded in 2013, American Ostrich Farms is committed to the belief that every American deserves a healthier option — for themselves the planet.

Source: American Ostrich Farms