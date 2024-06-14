Inspired by the charcuterie board craze, Reynolds Wrap and ButcherBox have collaborated to create a limited-edition BBQterie Kit, a summer grilling collection that reimagines traditional grazing boards. The kit comes with everything needed to make a barbecued food board and includes BBQterie tips. The first-of-its-kind BBQterie Kits are available exclusively online nationwide to purchase starting June 13, 2024, for a limited time for $119 at ButcherBox.com while supplies last. Grillers can also check out the free Reynolds Wrap BBQterie Guide.

The BBQterie Kits are packed with grilling essentials like Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil and ButcherBox high-quality meat ingredients, unique recipes and an original BBQterie guide, curated by charcuterie pro Emmy Rener of @SophisticatedSpreads and grilling expert Ben McGraw of @firehousegrub.

"Reynolds Wrap believes that you don't have to be a chef to grill like one. Our Heavy Duty Foil is the ultimate versatile culinary tool, and our newest collaboration with ButcherBox makes grilling even easier," said Sumita Ghosh, marketing director for Reynolds Foil & Bakeware. "We are thrilled to launch the very first BBQterie Kit, a new and fun way to enjoy delicious food at summer gatherings."

"As we head into peak grilling season, our collaboration with Reynolds Wrap offers a unique, inspirational twist on summer barbecue fare," said Mike Salguero, founder and CEO of ButcherBox. "Whether you are a host looking to elevate your grill gatherings or a guest looking to contribute the ultimate crowd pleaser, our BBQterie Box makes it fun and easy to share a meal with friends and family this summer."

This kit features everything home cooks need to build their own BBQterie boards with ease, no matter their grilling experience:

Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil: Reynolds Wrap foil makes prepping, grilling and cleaning easier. Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil is a strong and durable foil, suitable for the grill and heavier foods.

Meat ingredients: The humanely raised barbecue-style meat assortment includes: chicken wings, baby back ribs, premium steak tips, apple chicken sausage and all-beef hot dogs.

Recipes: Each meat selection is accompanied by a recipe developed in part by Ben McGraw of @firehousegrub.

Instructions on how to create BBQterie boards: Emmy Rener of @SophisticatedSpreads created a guide to help home cooks arrange BBQterie boards.

Source: Reynolds Wrap