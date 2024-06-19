Hard Rock Cafe locations around the world are launching five locally developed, culturally inspired burgers on the menu for the limited-time return of the World Burger Tour competition.

New burgers include:

Bengaluru Burger: Seven-ounce steak burger, American cheese, sweet and spicy pickled mayo, black bean corn salsa, roasted jalapeno, guacamole, shredded lettuce — a creation of Hard Rock Cafe Bengaluru, India

Bucharest Burger: Seven-ounce steak burger, garlic horseradish aioli, marinated camembert cheese, tomato, smoked shoestring onions, frisee lettuce, red wine cranberry jam — developed by Hard Rock Cafe Bucharest, Romania.

Gramado Burger: Seven-ounce steak burger, garlic aioli, mozzarella cheese fritter, whiskey bacon jam — devised by Hard Rock Cafe Gramado, Brazil.

Kathmandu Burger: Two smashed and stacked burger patties, sweet chili mayo, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, avocado, tomato zucchini slaw — cooked up by Hard Rock Cafe Kathmandu, Nepal.

Pittsburgh Burger: Two smashed and stacked burger patties, Legendary sauce, smoked bacon, pickles, beer cheese sauce, whiskey bacon jam, American cheese, French fries — from the minds of Hard Rock Cafe Pittsburgh.

This year's World Burger Tour competition began with an initial round of more than 150 new burgers developed by Hard Rock Cafe chefs around the world showing their take on the best burger featuring ingredients inspired by their local culture and personal taste. Based on sales performance, guest preference and culinary taste testing of the burgers at their originating location in spring 2024, the five top finalists made it to the final round, where they are being added for a limited time to all cafe menus from June 14 through Sept. 2, 2024.

"As a global brand, we draw inspiration from the communities, music, entertainment fans and travelers we serve to create truly memorable experiences at each of our locations, from our curated memorabilia collection to our Cafe menus," said Anibal Fernandez, senior vice president, cafe division at Hard Rock Cafe International. "By providing our guests the chance to choose our next fan-favorite burger, we're making them a part of the tasting and culinary experience as we bring new, culturally influenced, delicious options to our menu. We can't wait for our guests to taste these flavors from around the globe."

Source: Hard Rock International