Quiznos’ new Club Peri Peri Sandwich is the latest limited-time offer from the sandwich chain that features flavors from around the world.

The Club Peri Peri Sandwich features grilled chicken, creamy peri-peri sauce, bacon, red onions, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and melted cheese, served on Italian white bread. A traditional South African sauce, peri-peri adds a touch of spice to Quiznos’ take on the chicken club sandwich and embraces a growing flavor trend.

“Our guests are daring, and we strive to give them new, globally inspired flavor mashups that match that energy in a unique and delicious way while providing a filling meal,” said Mike Gieseman, vice president of culinary and innovation. “Following the lead of previous flavor mashups such as our Kimchi Philly and Big Fat Greek Sub, the Club Peri Peri Sandwich is the latest offering that pushes the boundaries of what guests expect from Quiznos.”

Quiznos’ Club Peri Peri Sandwich is available while supplies last at participating locations, starting around $9 in the U.S. and $10 in Canada.

Source: Quiznos