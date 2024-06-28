The hot dog — that iconic ballpark staple — has struck out, with the hamburger ranking as America's favorite ballpark snack.

According to a survey by TicketSource, hamburgers are the top choice for ballpark fare in 13 states, while hot dogs claimed the top spot in only two states.

To determine the most popular baseball stadium food in every state (including Washington, D.C.), surveyors compiled a list of 13 classic ballpark snacks, including hot dogs, hamburgers, French fries, nachos and more. They then analyzed the regional interest of these foods using Google Trends search data over the past 12 months, comparing search interest across each state to identify the favorite ballpark snack in every state. High search interest was used as an indicator of popularity.

For the hot dog vs. hamburger showdown, the survey specifically compared the search interest for these two iconic handhelds in each state, revealing that hamburgers were the top choice in 40 states, while hot dogs were favored in 11 states, particularly in the Northeast.

Source: TicketSource