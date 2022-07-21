Applegate is celebrating National Hot Dog Day by offering a cleaner and greener solution to summer hot dog cravings: the DO GOOD DOG hot dog, the first nationally available hot dog made with beef raised with practices that regenerate the land. From free hot dogs in select cities and substantially discounted hot dogs nationwide to the launch of more sustainable "dirty water dog" carts in NYC, Applegate is celebrating coast to coast.

Applegate's sampling efforts are part of the company's mission to educate more people about regenerative agriculture by spreading awareness of its DO GOOD DOG hot dog. The cattle that supply the beef for the DO GOOD DOG hot dog are part of a system that is contributing to the regeneration of more than 260,000 acres of U.S. grasslands through holistic managed grazing that is proven to positively impact the environment, enrich soil, increase water retention and sequester carbon.

"We were thrilled with the response to the launch of the DO GOOD DOG hot dog back in November, so it only felt right to extend the excitement around this product to the 'dog days' of summer, when people eat hot dogs the most," said Joseph O'Connor, president of Applegate. "Our goal for today's National Hot Dog Day celebration is to educate as many people as possible about the benefits of regenerative agriculture—so they can make a positive impact one small bite at a time.

Applegate believes that consumers hold the power to drive change through word-of-mouth and their purchase decisions. With the goal of moving regenerative agriculture from niche to the norm, the company is focusing on sampling efforts to make regeneratively sourced products more familiar on the shelf, thus pushing the entire industry and awareness of the movement forward.

Starting today through July 31, 2022, Applegate is giving away and offering discounts on thousands of DO GOOD DOG hot dogs nationwide, while supplies last, through the following activities:

In New York City, Applegate is giving out free DO GOOD DOG hot dogs at the Whole Foods Market in Tribeca, alongside Primal Kitchen condiments and Spindrift sparkling waters, from a 100% battery-powered cart (no fossil fuels here).

On July 20, Applegate offered a $4.99-off coupon redeemable for a six-pack of DO GOOD DOG hot dogs at Whole Foods Market and Walmart locations nationwide (with an SRP of $7.49, the coupon offers a nearly 70% off value).





Say goodbye to "Dirty Water Dogs"

In conjunction with Applegate's National Hot Dog Day campaign, the company has launched a pilot program to help make "dirty water dog" hot dog carts in Manhattan—known for using generators powered by fossil fuels—cleaner and more energy efficient. As part of this program, Applegate has partnered with three New York City hot dog vendors to enhance their current carts by upgrading electrical harness wiring to current technology and upgrading to battery-operated systems in place of propane tanks. According to the cart manufacturer, these upgraded carts will be 35-50% more energy-efficient and will create zero emissions, zero air pollution and zero noise pollution, while in operation. On National Hot Dog Day, these three vendors, located in Midtown Manhattan, will debut their new carts and provide free DO GOOD DOG hot dogs to hungry New Yorkers, while supplies last.

The company's goal is to turn as many hot dog carts green as possible. Actively permitted hot dog cart vendors nationwide, who are interested in partnering with Applegate to make their carts more energy efficient, are encouraged to apply to be a part of this program at www.Applegate.com/DoGoodDogCarts.

"We didn't want to stop with just giving away free hot dogs," continued O'Connor. "Our commitment extends far beyond our own retailers and partners. Knowing that on average, New Yorkers consume 23 hot dogs per year and that many of them are bought at hot dog carts that are not as energy efficient as they could be, we are honored to get the opportunity to apply sustainability efforts to hot dog carts, as we did to hot dogs. This pilot program is a first for Applegate, but something we hope to expand upon for years to come."

The DO GOOD DOG hot dog is available at select major retailers and on Amazon with an SRP of $7.49. It is gluten-free, a good source of protein, and contains no added sugar. For more information, visit www.applegate.com.

Source: Applegate Farms