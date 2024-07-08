Del Taco is opening its first Virginia location in Chesapeake, Va., at 1507 Sam's Circle. It is the first restaurant for the franchisees, Steve Kissel and Brian McGavran. The Chesapeake location is part of a multiunit deal to expand the Del Taco footprint along the East Coast.

“It’s truly an honor to bring the fresh and unique flavors of Del Taco to the great state of Virginia,” said Kissel and McGavran of Virginia Taco LLC. “As the brand celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, it’s an exciting moment to be a part of Del Taco’s eastern expansion. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve the Chesapeake community with delicious menu options at an unbeatable value.”

The new restaurant will introduce customers to Del Taco’s all-new Fresh Flex layout, which includes bold, modernized design and innovative layout changes to optimize the guest experience. The contemporary and colorful interior design visually brings to life the brand’s commitment to freshness and quality. Customers can utilize dual drive-thru lanes and pick-up lockers for orders placed via the Del Taco mobile app or third-party food providers, letting customers order ahead and delivery drivers skip the line. The location is open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Source: Del Taco