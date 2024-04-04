Blimpie is celebrating 60 years of slicing fresh.

In 1964, three buddies from Hoboken, N.J., embarked on a mission to craft the ultimate sandwich. Inspired by its resemblance to a blimp, they named their creation Blimpie.

Blimpie has been a deli destination for more than six decades. With locations coast to coast, Blimpie is proud to continue serving freshly sliced meats and high-quality ingredients.

As part of the celebration, the brand's most popular and flavorful classic subs are being introduced in their most deluxe versions. With larger portions of meat and cheese, the all-new Deluxe Blimpie Best and Deluxe Turkey & Provolone are available at all participating Blimpie locations.





Blimpie's New Deluxe Turkey & Provolone and Deluxe Blimpie Best, featuring more meat and cheese. Courtesy Blimpie.







The Deluxe Blimpie Best is piled high with extra ham, salami, capicola, prosciutinni, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, banana peppers, vinegar, oil, oregano and mayo.

The Deluxe Turkey & Provolone is piled high with extra turkey, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, banana peppers, vinegar, oil, oregano and mayo.

The limited-time offer is available in Blimpie stores nationwide until June 24, 2024.

"Our 60th Anniversary is a testament to the brand's enduring commitment to serving the highest quality fresh sliced subs" said Sam Carity, director of marketing for Kahala Brands, parent company of Blimpie. "This milestone wouldn't be possible without the hard work and dedication of our franchisees, employees and of course, the unwavering support of our loyal customers."

Source: Blimpie