Wixon is welcoming Brennan Chillemi as the newest member of its sales team. He will serve as the account manager for Illinois and the greater Chicago area. With 11 years of experience in the industrial ingredients sector, Chillemi brings a wealth of knowledge in flavors, flavor technologies, seasonings, and flavor systems to his new role.

Chillemi's deep industry experience and comprehensive expertise in the company’s core product lines are set to play a critical role in expanding Wixon’s footprint in the strategic Chicago market.

“We are very excited to have Brennan join our highly accomplished sales team,” said Terry Yakes, director of sales for the Wixon Industrial Ingredients Division. “His market experience across the product lines we sell will make him a great asset not only to Wixon but to the customers he will support as well.”

Source: Wixon Inc.