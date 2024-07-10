Abatti Ranch is introducing their new line of Wagyu beef that promises product excellence based on years of industry expertise, as well as versatile brand capabilities, according to Alex Abatti, Jr., founder of the Abatti Cos. and a third-generation farmer.

"Our cattle are happier," said Abatti. "The Abatti Wagyu cattle are raised with meticulous care in the optimum conditions of the consistent, dry, southern California weather. They have continuous access to deluxe feed, generous spacing, ample shade, and snow-packed-sourced river water. These conditions, combined with our genetics, result in unmatched consistency for marbling, tenderness, and a luxurious umami flavor. Other American Wagyu cattle typically endure two harsh winters in unprotected pens and extensive transport, affecting efficiency and quality.”

The Abatti cattle are grain-fed for a minimum of 550 days and raised without the use of hormones. All cattle are born, raised and harvested in California.

Over the past 30 years, Alex Abatti Jr. has been researching the Japanese Wagyu feeding style to meet the feedstock export requirements of his Japanese Wagyu-producing customers. In 2018, the Abatti Cos. started feeding American Wagyu cattle and applied the same Japanese feed style principles.

The Abatti Cos. have a 100-year family farming history and global logistics to export their premium forage/feedstocks, seed and fertilizer. The Abatti family introduces Abatti Ranch Wagyu boxed beef for global distribution.

Those looking for more information can contact Reid Swanson at rswanson@abatti.com or 760-675-8894.

Source: Abatti Ranch