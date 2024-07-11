The Food Production Solutions Association has hired Allison Wachter as its new vice president of engagement and business development. Wachter will work alongside President and CEO Matthew R. Ott as FPSA embarks on a transformative journey to further enhance the member value proposition and its footprint in the food industry. In overseeing all membership, event and volunteer initiatives, Wachter is set to play a critical role in developing new service offerings and resources for FPSA members.

Allison Wachter. Courtesy of FPSA.







Wachter comes to FPSA with over 20 years of experience in the association industry. Throughout her career, she has led teams and developed strategies that have improved member engagement and increased organizational revenue. “I am excited to work with the staff and the Board of Directors on improving our existing member benefits and developing new programs, services, and events that help ensure continued success for FPSA and our member companies,” said Wachter.

“As we continue to evolve with a new name, brand, and vision, Allison is arriving at an exciting time in the organization’s history,” said Ott. “We look forward to tapping into her many years of non-profit experience as we continue to improve engagement and collaboration amongst companies from across the food industry.”

Source: Food Production Solutions Association