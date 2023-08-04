Jason Angel has been promoted to global vice president of sales and business development - tray packaging. He most recently served as vice president of sales and service at Ossid.

In his new role, Angel will be responsible for directing and working with the sales leadership teams at Ossid and Reepack, both ProMach brands, as well as devising and executing a strategic plan to increase global sales through both direct customer interaction and distributor-based activities. Ossid is a brand that manufactures sustainable, efficient tray packaging, as well as horizontal form-fill-seal machinery. Additionally, Ossid is the North American master distributor of Italian-based Reepack, a manufacturer of high-quality flexible packaging machinery known for its vacuum chambers, thermoformers, tray sealers, and flow wrappers.

“I have complete confidence in Jason’s ability to excel in this expanded role,” said Ernie Newell, senior vice president – Tray Packaging, ProMach. “I am certain that he will bring his exceptional drive, vision, and expertise to lead these sales teams to even greater heights.”

Angel’s career with Ossid spans more than three decades. Since 1993, he has held several service, sales, marketing and director positions.

“It’s very humbling that ProMach has the faith in me to lead these two very talented sales teams through 2023 and beyond,” Angel said. “The combined product offering of Ossid and Reepack is second to none. We have the tools and infrastructure in place to consultatively advise our customers on the best recommendations to meet their packaging challenges. We have a very bright future ahead of us – and that is a great thing for our customers.”

For more information on Ossid or Reepack, visit www.ossid.com. Ossid and Reepack will be exhibiting together at Pack Expo 2023 in booth C-3033.

Source: Ossid